It's possible to use PBO to unlock the TDP limits of the 3700X. Here are the differences.



65W TDP (3700X) - 88W total package power (PPT), 60A TDC (thermal current), 90A EDC (electrical current).

105W TDP (3800X) - 142W, 95A, 140A



What you can do is run PBO (which voids your warranty) on the 3700X and dial in these settings. There's also an offset value that's not related to PBO you can set up to +200 MHz to hit higher boost clocks, like to match the 3800X's 100 MHz higher single-core maximum boost, but this is not currently working correctly. From what I read it can be fixed.



So to give you a rundown of how this works...



3700X (stock) - I hit 4050 all-core, 4400 single-core with JEDEC memory (2666). I'm limited by TDP which I can remove with PBO, to say 4100 all-core, as this allows the CPU to supply more voltage (up to 1.325V load). Nominally idle or single-core voltage is 1.50V which is normal as ampage is lower. If I then OC my memory and the infinity fabric to say, CL16/3600, I then drop down to 4000 AC and 4300 SC. This is because you're taxing the IMC and I/O die much more. If I then use the offset I hit 4075 AC and 4275 SC (single-core goes down...this is part of the bug).



If you've followed me so far, the difference between the 3800X and 3700X is that the 3800X doesn't have to use PBO/AOC to override TDP limits and therefore can maintain better single-core boost in general (AOC/offset is broken) but in real world terms, like gaming, you're going to be ~4.2 all-core either way, the difference is minimal (<2% @ stock). With tweaking the values get very close. Both come with the same stock cooler otherwise.



I'm elaborating this out because I don't think most people understand how these CPUs work, including many reviewers. If you want the best out-of-the-box experience, get the 3800X and do XMP/DOCP. If you are willing to tweak the 3700X will get you nearly as far. You're ultimately limited by thermals and FIT (silicon fitness).



As a side note, if your intention is to manual OC this does not apply. It's currently unknown if the 3800X is better-binned but with manual OC you're dealing MUCH more with silicon lottery so it might be worth the $ to get a leg up simply.

