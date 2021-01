I feel like if you aren't leveraging the extra cores on pre-5000 series Ryzen, the logical choice is go with the 10700K.But imo the question really should be 3900x vs 10700k conversation.In a normal market (non-COVID), the 5000-series launch should have provided a great market for used 3000-series chips.But with 5000-series being so hard to get hold of, I imagine many 3000-series users aren't in any rush to sell. Not for a low price anyway.Just checking HWSwap, used 3900x chips are being sold for close to new price in early 2020.