I ran a heavily overclocked Titan XP and a 3900X on a single 360mm radiator with no issues. The 3080 has a higher TDP and generally runs hotter, but I suspect you'll be fine either way if the primary use case for you is gaming. My load temperatures in games were around 50C CPU and 40-45C GPU. The 12-core AMD CPUs are very power efficient in most use cases, they really only pull tons of watts (and thus heat) when you load up all 12 cores in a workload like encoding.