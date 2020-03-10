3600x 3700x , 3800x vs 9900K for gaming

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2020
Messages
1
helo i am interesting to buy one from these 4 cpus for gaming in 1440p. i have the rtx2080.


the performance in 1440p gaming between these 4 cpus which is better?

the 3700x is more futureproof against the 3600x?? for the gaming?/

if i will buy the 3700x or 3800x will last me for games in 1440p for 3 years??
because a lot of games will support and have benefits from the 8 cores??
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
5,763
More cores will obviously return more fps in the future but right now the 9900K is still tops for strictly gaming. Also, the 9900K competes with the 3900x not the lower cpus. I'm not sure how you arrived at that judgement. Between the 9900K and 3900x, that's a no brainer the 3900x wins.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,294
This is definitely a strange comparison. Realistically, you won't notice a large difference between any of them at 1440p. I have a 3600x and it worked fine at 1440p with the 2080 Super I had. Personally, I would either get at least a 3700x and strongly consider a 3900x if buying AMD, and if you're buying Intel, I'd wait and see what the 10th gen chips look like before I dropped $400+ on a 9900k.
 
