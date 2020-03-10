3600x 3700x , 3800x vs 9900K for gaming

helo i am interesting to buy one from these 4 cpus for gaming in 1440p. i have the rtx2080.





the performance in 1440p gaming between these 4 cpus which is better?



the 3700x is more futureproof against the 3600x?? for the gaming?/



if i will buy the 3700x or 3800x will last me for games in 1440p for 3 years??

because a lot of games will support and have benefits from the 8 cores??