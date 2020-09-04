3600mhz ram only overclocks to 3700mhz

So I have Corsair Vengeance 3600mhz ddr4 white (https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categ...-C18-Memory-Kit-—-White/p/CMR16GX4M2C3600C18W)
It sometimes boots at 3800mhz and seems stable but it sometimes doesn't want to boot and the mobo asks me to load previous config.
I have MSI MPG z390 Gaming Edge and 9900k oced to 5ghz on all cores.
The ram is set to CL18, but even if I increase it to CL20 and up the oc to 3800mhz or even 4000mhz, it won't budge.
I tried upping the voltage to 1.45v but it didn't help either. I tried to use "Try it!" option in the motherboard which apparently has predetermined options for ram overclocking, but that fails as well.
Is it because I have all 4 slots on the motherboard taken? My setup is 4x8gb.
I'd like to try and get this to 4000mhz. Is it even possible?
