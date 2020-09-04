3600mhz ram only overclocks to 3700mhz

So I have Corsair Vengeance 3600mhz ddr4 white (https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categ...-C18-Memory-Kit-—-White/p/CMR16GX4M2C3600C18W)

It sometimes boots at 3800mhz and seems stable but it sometimes doesn't want to boot and the mobo asks me to load previous config.
I have MSI MPG z390 Gaming Edge and 9900k oced to 5ghz on all cores.
The ram is set to CL18, but even if I increase it to CL20 and up the oc to 3800mhz or even 4000mhz, it won't budge.
I tried upping the voltage to 1.45v but it didn't help either. I tried to use "Try it!" option in the motherboard which apparently has predetermined options for ram overclocking, but that fails as well.

Is it because I have all 4 slots on the motherboard taken? My setup is 4x8gb.
I'd like to try and get this to 4000mhz. Is it even possible?
 
It might be binned only as high as it says. Corsair sells a lot of different speeds of RAM, and they do this by testing each stick and only listing it for as high as it will go. You're probably stuck. It's just not a very good binning probably, and its max is 3600 MHz.

Even if you could get it higher, it might result in RAM errors and file corruption. Be careful.
 
Alright, thanks. Might as well leave it at 3700mhz and upgrade to ddr5 when it comes out.
 
