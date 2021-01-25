3600 to 5600x or 5800x

Hi guys,



I need some help with a CPU Decision. I had a 9700k system where the motherboard failed during Bios Update. I ended up picking up a Ryzen 5 3600 and a Strix B550-F board with intentions to upgrade to a 5000 series cpu. everything else being the same, I really didn't see any difference performance wise, all I do on my PC is game, and very rarely run a movie through a transcode.



Well over the last week, I've been able to acquire a 5600x and then the next day a 5800x, and I need to know which one is worth keeping. I see a lot of comments that the 5800x is sort of a bad value and runs hot, but would definitely be an upgrade from any of the other CPUs mentioned.



I can certainly return/sell these, look at selling or repurposing my current Ryzen stuff and return to my 9700k, but the benchmarks certainly do show performance gains, and its likely that any of the CPUs I have will work well with the RTX 3080 I have on hand. It just doesn't seem like the Ryzen CPUs are the value they once were.



Is the 5800x that bad of a CPU all around that I shouldn't keep it at a cost of $450?



Thanks!