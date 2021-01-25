3600 to 5600x or 5800x

IdentityCrisis

Hi guys,

I need some help with a CPU Decision. I had a 9700k system where the motherboard failed during Bios Update. I ended up picking up a Ryzen 5 3600 and a Strix B550-F board with intentions to upgrade to a 5000 series cpu. everything else being the same, I really didn't see any difference performance wise, all I do on my PC is game, and very rarely run a movie through a transcode.

Well over the last week, I've been able to acquire a 5600x and then the next day a 5800x, and I need to know which one is worth keeping. I see a lot of comments that the 5800x is sort of a bad value and runs hot, but would definitely be an upgrade from any of the other CPUs mentioned.

I can certainly return/sell these, look at selling or repurposing my current Ryzen stuff and return to my 9700k, but the benchmarks certainly do show performance gains, and its likely that any of the CPUs I have will work well with the RTX 3080 I have on hand. It just doesn't seem like the Ryzen CPUs are the value they once were.

Is the 5800x that bad of a CPU all around that I shouldn't keep it at a cost of $450?

Thanks!
 
defaultluser

Upgrading to the same core count Zen 1 to Zen 2 was a decent value, but Zen 2 to 3 is so much more expensive, you would be stupid to do it without a core-count upgrade.

That 5800x is pricey, buy your only real upgrade here is to get more cores plus Zen 3's IPC bump- you will be able to game on it for the next decade.

The new consoles use the Zen 2 8c/16th CPU, so going 8-core zen 3 would be the highest you should ever need to go this console generation,
 
freeagentt

Sounds like you'd probably be ok with the 5600x, but if you are like me you'd probably want something... more. So in that case I would keep the 5800x and sell the rest.

And no, they are not the value they were before, but you are getting the performance.. for now. I think the low price was to sway older Intel users away. Now they have you.. :D

I wanted a 5000 series CPU but could not get one, still cant.. I got my XT for the price of the vanilla, its a solid upgrade from my 3770K for sure. But, I will be getting a higher core count 5000 series when I can.
 
