3600 one core running hotter than all others by about 10-12C

Capture.PNG


I used the rice sized drop of paste when mounting, but I had t take the block off and noticed even that much spread all the way to the edges. So, I remounted using abut 70% of a rice sized. Is it possible I didn't get correct coverage from the center of the CPU heat spread out?I'm assuming that if it didn't spread all the way to the edges, it was within 3mm. Are teh chips near the center or spread out on the Zen 2?

TIA
 
You didnt provide enough info here. What is the cpu doing at these temps? Idle? Are you running anything while this is happening? It may just be that its that single core handling all the computing tasks and nothing else is using the other cores. That would be my guess.
 
EDIT:There is only one sensor for temperature on Ryzen 3XXX cpu threads. All threads will be the same temperature. Intel it is a different story.
@OP
Also the CPU CCD is not in the center of the heat spreader. 3600 delid ,suggest change to HWInfo64 for more accurate reading of sensors.

AMD-Ryzen-5-3600-delid-02-Der8auer.jpg
AMD CPU Temperatures
49667597571_db38c200b2_c.jpg 3800x TeMP

Intel CPU Temperatures
49667603866_f04bcb4be9_c.jpg Intel TEMp
 
Those aren't even from the CPU temp sensor. They're the sensor readings from the SuperIO chip (which may or may not be near the CPU... or even accurate).
 
