3600 mhz cl18 or 3200 mhz cl16 ddr4? for Ryzen 3600 build

I am leaning toward the following Ryzen upgrade system:

Ryzen 3600

Asus Prime x570-p motherboard



Then keep rest of components of current system (Corsair H60, gtx 1070, etc).



After some research it appears that (2x8 GB 3200 mhz cl16) or (2x8 GB 3600 mhz cl18) ddr4 kits are popular choices in order to balance price and performance. Price is about the same for either. Despite the latency advantage of the 3200 mhz cl16 ddr4, it appears 3600 mhz cl18 ram is slightly faster.



The Asus motherboard does not officially support anything above 3200 mhz. But it seems plenty of folks can achieve this on other boards.