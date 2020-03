3600 combo , Dominator RGB and PSU

I recently posted for items as I am doing a charity build. A few friends wanted similar computers built so I bought way to many components. Have some stuff for sale



Ryzen 3600 sealed , ASUS Rog strix 450b-f (opened box but mobo bag is still sealed) 16Gb hyper fury ddr4 3200 ram and an Intel 660p m.2 1tb. I paid $450 looking to make most back. $425 shipped



32Gb (16x2 ) Corsair dominator Platinum RGB $175 shipped



Evga 750 g3 (gold rated fully modular)- slightly used - $70 shipped