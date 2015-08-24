355.60 feedback

undertaker2k8
The new geforce 355.60 drivers are causing my system to lockup for 2-3 secs with a driver crash and then the driver resets to a max gpu clock of 540 Mhz that will not go back to default until a restart. Since I just built this system I thought it was OC related but this happens with both the cpu/ram and video card (gtx 980) at defaults. Reverting to 353.62 seems to resolve the issue. OS is Win 10 pro, Any one else have the same issues with the 980 on these drivers?
Here is what I found elsewhere: http://forums.evga.com/New-Driver-35560-m2379685.aspx
