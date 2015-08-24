355.60 feedback

The new geforce 355.60 drivers are causing my system to lockup for 2-3 secs with a driver crash and then the driver resets to a max gpu clock of 540 Mhz that will not go back to default until a restart. Since I just built this system I thought it was OC related but this happens with both the cpu/ram and video card (gtx 980) at defaults. Reverting to 353.62 seems to resolve the issue. OS is Win 10 pro, Any one else have the same issues with the 980 on these drivers?

Here is what I found elsewhere: http://forums.evga.com/New-Driver-35560-m2379685.aspx
 
After going Windows 10 and using these drivers my cards don't seem to downclock anymore when not running a 3D application. Anyone else experiencing this?
 
Just finished getting everything together for my rig upgrade. Portrait surround mode is completely broken in Win10 and can't be enabled in any way. Have to use landscape :(
 
Are you upgrading to Win 10 from 7/8 or clean wiping? Portrait surround is working fine for me as well as overclocking my LCD's to 75hz.
 
Just continue to use 353.62. There were no fixes or updates in 355.60. The only thing added in 355.60 was a profile for the Ashes of the Singularity alpha.
 
Then the previous driver should have the same issue ...
 
I'm running 2 EVGA GTX 980 SC in Sli and using 355.60. No issues but then again I am running Windows 7 Ult. Your problem is Windows 10 period.
 
I'm having nothing but problems with Windows 10 and GTX-980's in SLI. Specifically the now well documented memory leaks within Battlefield 4, Battlefield Hardline, and now framerate drops in GTA V.

Hope they fix this soon...
 
So turns out it wasn't the 355.60 drivers as 353.62 had the same issue albeit after a longer time. Use DDU to uninstall the drivers, reinstalled 355.60 and running at stock now. Also disabled interactive smoke in Arkham Knight that seems to be a known source of issues, good for 30 minutes last night but will keep on testing...fingers crossed. Definitely sure it is not a cpu/ram issue as system passed both occt standard and linpack avx tests for 2 hours with 32 gb ram allocation. Something with nvidia drivers and win 10 or may be AK too (known broken game).
 
It's Maxwell hw and Maxwell drivers. I went around this tree already. =/ I can switch to Kepler Titan and all random problems stop. Pop Titan X back in, boom crash. Tried 2 of them too.
 
Interactive smoke works for me. What I had to do was disable the lighting enhancements and dedicate the second card to PhysX.
 
Very interesting - I did an upgrade from 8.1. Will try a clean wipe I guess!
 
So I updated to 355.80 and the only thing that is crashing the driver for me is Arkham Knight. GTA V, Unigine Heave/Valley and 3DMark at highest settings are rock solid. May be a combination of Phsyx drivers for Win 10 and Arkham Knight which is known to be quite broken. Will wait for the official patch before wasting time on it again.
 
Wondering now if this was all due to the performance mode being adaptive and not max performance , have had that issue before and was set to max perf in NV control panel on my 8.1 installation. Never did a clean driver install so presumably that never changed. Could explain the crashing in AK as the game code would mess with the power saving features in adaptive mode and cause the clock to get locked at the 2D frequencies. Just a theory but testing it out now...
 
I went from 353.38 to 355.60 and had to back off my overclock by 40MHz to get stable.
After re-installing 353.38 the higher clocks are stable again.
fyi
 
Does anyone have a final answer regarding a good reliable driver for a new Windows 10 setup for the Titan X Maxwell?

I find so many different driver versions my head is spinning! Some for Titan x say (pascal) so assume those I ignore.

PN: 12G-P4-2990-KR

To be used for content creation not gaming so SD is fine.

New system fresh OS install.
OS: Win 10 V.10.0.19043
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 6 core.
32GB RAM

Thanks much in advance. ( I hope someone sees this quick I am eager to pop this in and render something ! )
 
They're all fine by now. This is a very old thread. :)
 
