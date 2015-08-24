355.60 feedback

So turns out it wasn't the 355.60 drivers as 353.62 had the same issue albeit after a longer time. Use DDU to uninstall the drivers, reinstalled 355.60 and running at stock now. Also disabled interactive smoke in Arkham Knight that seems to be a known source of issues, good for 30 minutes last night but will keep on testing...fingers crossed. Definitely sure it is not a cpu/ram issue as system passed both occt standard and linpack avx tests for 2 hours with 32 gb ram allocation. Something with nvidia drivers and win 10 or may be AK too (known broken game).