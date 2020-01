The 3500x beats Intel's 9400F in terms of pricing, matches it in performance, and has an actual upgrade path being higher zen 2 chips in the same product line.







Available for under $120 on Aliexpress. The 9400F retails for $160 on Newegg.



PS This also makes the 2600 irrelevant which is probably why it is sold only on Aliexpress.

Once 2600 stock is sold out, I expect the 3500x to be sold mainstream.



Is there any reason to pick Intel anymore?

