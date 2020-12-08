$340K worth of MSI 3090’s Stolen

stamsek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2005
- Messages
- 15,346
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/MSI-nvidia-rtx-3090-stolen-china
“In a sad turn of fate, 40 cargo boxes of RTX 3090's were stolen from MSI's factory in China this morning, amounting to $336,500 worth of stolen graphics cards. MSI has notified the police regarding the matter and posted a reward of 100,000 Yuan ($15k) for anyone who has useful information regarding the RTX 3090 cargo boxes' whereabouts.”
