$340K worth of MSI 3090’s Stolen

filip said:
Is that MSRP money or Inventory cost money?
Probably street value. I realize this next statement isn't directly related, but that's how they would value say cocaine when its out on the street. It wouldn't make much sense to say that the cocaine only costs a few pennies to grow and dollars to pay some workers and transpo cost. Obviously the street value is much higher.

From a much more simple standpoint it's an expression of revenue that is lost. Which again would be what they would sell the product for.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Probably street value. I realize this next statement isn't directly related, but that's how they would value say cocaine when its out on the street. It wouldn't make much sense to say that the cocaine only costs a few pennies to grow and dollars to pay some workers and transpo cost. Obviously the street value is much higher.

From a much more simple standpoint it's an expression of revenue that is lost. Which again would be what they would sell the product for.
Idk how they do accounting over there but a loss of inventory is not a loss of revenue, its a loss at the cost paid to make/acquire it.
Personally I want to know how many units, that is why the question.
 
filip said:
Is that MSRP money or Inventory cost money?
Thinking it's scalper price.
One article says a pallet another says 40 boxes.
If it's near MSRP of $1,500 per card that's 224 cards and 5-6 cards per box?
If its one card per box, it's $8,412.5 per card. Scalper price.
Sadly no one but cryptocurrency miners will see those cards, until they no longer make money mining, then you can find them on Wish.com.

grinch-3090-heist-800x465.jpg
 
