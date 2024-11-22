34" curved ultrawides for productivity work only?

G

garetjax27

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2006
Messages
188
Seems like most of the 34" curved ultrawide monitors I'm seeing are for gaming. What options exist for a 34" cuved ultrawide that is:

- For productivity work
- Not for gaming
- Not an OLED
- Has superb text clarity/sharpness
- Resolution/refresh rate that allows for long work session without your eyeballs buggin' out
 
