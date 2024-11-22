34" curved ultrawides for productivity work only?

garetjax27
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2006
- Messages
- 188
Seems like most of the 34" curved ultrawide monitors I'm seeing are for gaming. What options exist for a 34" cuved ultrawide that is:
- For productivity work
- Not for gaming
- Not an OLED
- Has superb text clarity/sharpness
- Resolution/refresh rate that allows for long work session without your eyeballs buggin' out
- For productivity work
- Not for gaming
- Not an OLED
- Has superb text clarity/sharpness
- Resolution/refresh rate that allows for long work session without your eyeballs buggin' out