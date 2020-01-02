34" Acer Predator X34P 3440x1440 21:9 IPS LED Gaming Monitor - Costco $599

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by mrpickem, Jan 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM.

  1. Jan 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM #1
    mrpickem

    mrpickem n00b

    Messages:
    58
    Joined:
    Feb 12, 2009
    https://www.costco.com/.product.100418453.html?EMID=B2C_2019_1230_techdays

    I'm looking for a 32" or bigger IPS 144Hz monitor at 1440p. I was figuring 2560x1440 because although I upgraded my rig recently I reused an older 1070 GTX. I have 3600X/x570/16GB 3200/1TB NVMe

    I 'm worried my rig wont push 3440x1440. What's my likely succes with newer games like Overwatch, Gears, RDR2? Also how many games are now currently optimized for 21:9 monitors

    I was hoping to spend $300-$500 for 32" or bigger and this is a bit high, but I would still jump on it if I though my PC would be adequate. I'll probably upgrade GPU sometime this year but likely towards the end of the year.

    Any other recommendations on monitors at least 32" that are 1440p & 144Hz prefer

    ...yes I know the Predator is only 120Hz

    imageService?profileId=12026540&id=1230225&recipeId=729.jpg
     
    mrpickem, Jan 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM
    mrpickem, Jan 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM #2
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,356
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2005
    This thing was $1000 a few years ago. It's OK but the refresh rate isn't the best.
     
    5150Joker, Jan 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM
    5150Joker, Jan 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM #3
    Pkirk618

    Pkirk618 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,684
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2002
    only 120? I have the older freesync 34" version, same rez -- hard to reach 75hz on the games that matter.
     
    Pkirk618, Jan 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM
    Pkirk618, Jan 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM
    #3