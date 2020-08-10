34-43" 4K monitors/TV for Flight Sim

Looking to replace my 8 year old 27" 1440p Apple monitor. Need more resolution and bigger display for virtual cockpits in P3D/FS2020. Plan to run at 50-60 FPS. Budget is below 1500$ cad. Don't care about gsync since I won't be use it.
Hardware:
10700K @ 5.0
32gb ram
1800 GTX 8gb (will probably upgrade to RTX 3070 this winter)
Hard to find decent info on 4K 43in monitors:
So far I've considered
ViewSonic VX4380-4K
LG 43UD79-B
Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43”
Should I consider TVs since I do not need more than 60hz and can always use my Apple monitor as a daily driver ? Also not interested in curved displays.
