34-43" 4K monitors/TV for Flight Sim

Looking to replace my 8 year old 27" 1440p Apple monitor. Need more resolution and bigger display for virtual cockpits in P3D/FS2020. Plan to run at 50-60 FPS. Budget is below 1500$ cad. Don't care about gsync since I won't be use it.

Hardware:
10700K @ 5.0
32gb ram
1800 GTX 8gb (will probably upgrade to RTX 3070 this winter)

Hard to find decent info on 4K 43in monitors:

So far I've considered
ViewSonic VX4380-4K
LG 43UD79-B
Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43”

Should I consider TVs since I do not need more than 60hz and can always use my Apple monitor as a daily driver ? Also not interested in curved displays.
 
I would go with TVs and make them bigger, around 50". You can get about three of them for the price of a gaming-specific monitor like the XG438Q. The PPI will be about the same as a 4x1080p array and look just as good at your typical viewing distance, but in the case of a flight sim your perceived field of view is greatly enhanced given the same FOV in-game. So instead of a gauge being about the size of a golf ball you get a tennis ball that's just as detailed. Just pick the ones that test out to around 10-15 ms input lag in 4K60 RGB4:4:4, will be different ones depending on which are on sale or available at any given time, but most of them can handle gaming nowadays. One of them will change your experience already, with 3 you will feel like you are in the cockpit no VR required. The new FS2020 seems a bit rough on the GPU so you be running around 30 fps anyway with one screen.
 
Yeah. As opposed to most people, I run my flight sims fairly claustrophobic (1/2” sm visibility, minimum scenery details) since it’s usually the setting we get in real level-D grade simulators so I’d be able to push close to 60FPS with minimal AA but I have no issues running it at 1/2 vsync and locking at a “smooth” 30FPS.

I’ll probably wait for the LG CX 48 them.
 
