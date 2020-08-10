34-43" 4K monitors/TV for Flight Sim

I would go with TVs and make them bigger, around 50". You can get about three of them for the price of a gaming-specific monitor like the XG438Q. The PPI will be about the same as a 4x1080p array and look just as good at your typical viewing distance, but in the case of a flight sim your perceived field of view is greatly enhanced given the same FOV in-game. So instead of a gauge being about the size of a golf ball you get a tennis ball that's just as detailed. Just pick the ones that test out to around 10-15 ms input lag in 4K60 RGB4:4:4, will be different ones depending on which are on sale or available at any given time, but most of them can handle gaming nowadays. One of them will change your experience already, with 3 you will feel like you are in the cockpit no VR required. The new FS2020 seems a bit rough on the GPU so you be running around 30 fps anyway with one screen.