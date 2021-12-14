32GN600-B, anybody has experience with this monitor?

I have an LG 27GL850 and i was looking to complement it with a VA for better contrast to use as an alternative. I'd prefer a flat VA as i've had some bad experiences with curved Samsung models (mostly some blotching or clouding, which kind defeats the point of having a VA).



I was originally looking at the LG 32GK850F but this one caught my eyes. It seems to be a newer model, slightly faster and with some extra software features, only caveat is that it is sRGB rather than Wide Gamut. To be honest though, i've been ussing the AMD temperature control option on my 27GL850 as i find that Wide Gamut just makes everything look a bit too saturated. It can be nice but sometimes it's also too much. It's also 100 euros cheaper than the 32GK850F, which is something.



I can't find an indepth review but i have an hunch it is probably pretty much the same panel, give or take a few differences. Reviews of both the 32GK850F and it's G-Sync variant indicate those LG panels are very fast as fast as VA go. I'm not too concerned about black smearing as i didn't find it really that annoying when i had the Samsung panels. It certainly wasn't as annoying as the IPS glow or low contrast of my 27GL850.