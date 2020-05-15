32gb x1 DDR4 3200mhz $114.99

Neapolitan6th
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2016
- Messages
- 1,091
Newegg High capacity individual 32gb 3200mhz DDR4 dimms on sale for $114.99.
(Timings are 16-18-18 which are the best available so far at this capacity)
Best price I've seen for these. Would allow you to store up to 256gb of DDR4 on a threadripper 8 dimm system, 128gb on a mainstream 4 dimm system, or even a whopping 64gb on an ITX motherboard.
(Timings are 16-18-18 which are the best available so far at this capacity)
Best price I've seen for these. Would allow you to store up to 256gb of DDR4 on a threadripper 8 dimm system, 128gb on a mainstream 4 dimm system, or even a whopping 64gb on an ITX motherboard.