32GB of RAM On Track To Become the New Majority For Gamers

Any gamers on here?
"Steam's August 2025 hardware survey shows 32GB RAM configurations reached 35.42% of users while 16GB systems fell to 41.67%, continuing a six-month trend that positions 32GB to become the dominant memory configuration among PC gamers before year's end.
Windows 11 crossed 60% adoption among Steam users. The RTX 4060 continues gaining market share despite newer RTX 5060 availability. Display resolutions at 2560x1600 pixels saw the largest growth, primarily from gaming laptops."
Source: https://games.slashdot.org/story/25...n-track-to-become-the-new-majority-for-gamers
