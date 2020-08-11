32GB Kit DDR4 DEALS $93-$100 (Amazon Prime & Newegg)

ir0nw0lf said: Just a small FYI on that G.SKILL $97 kit: no metal heat spreaders, just some printed sticker thingy. Probably not a huge deal to some. Click to expand...

Yep. I've used Aegis in lowish-profile builds though, good stuff in my experience.Most of the time (I mean 99.99% of the time) a heat spreader is completely unnecessary unless you plan on ramming more than the stated 1.35V through it. Otherwise, it stays well within spec, and heat spreaders are aesthetic only.Unless we're talking about good ole RDRAM from 20 years ago... that stuff needed all the heat-spreader you could give it, and basically started the nonsensical trend of "Bigger The Heat Spreader = Faster The RAM"