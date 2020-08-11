32GB Kit DDR4 DEALS $93-$100 (Amazon Prime & Newegg)

Last edited:
The prices went up by about $9 on the same Teamgroup modules for those two Amazon links that were posted originally.

edit: The prices are higher on them unless you are signed in with a Prime account to see the lower prices. May need to edit the title to say Amazon Prime instead of Amazon.
 
Just a small FYI on that G.SKILL $97 kit: no metal heat spreaders, just some printed sticker thingy. Probably not a huge deal to some.
 
ir0nw0lf said:
Just a small FYI on that G.SKILL $97 kit: no metal heat spreaders, just some printed sticker thingy. Probably not a huge deal to some.
Yep. I've used Aegis in lowish-profile builds though, good stuff in my experience.
Most of the time (I mean 99.99% of the time) a heat spreader is completely unnecessary unless you plan on ramming more than the stated 1.35V through it. Otherwise, it stays well within spec, and heat spreaders are aesthetic only.

Unless we're talking about good ole RDRAM from 20 years ago... that stuff needed all the heat-spreader you could give it, and basically started the nonsensical trend of "Bigger The Heat Spreader = Faster The RAM"
 
