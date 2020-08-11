32GB Kit DDR4 DEALS $93-$100 (Amazon & Newegg)

Nside
RAM is dropping a bit in price again, though most are late to the party.
Here's some deals I spotted:
G.Skill Aegis 3200MHz CL16-18-18-38 .... 32GB (16x2)
NewEgg, $97 ... Free Shipping
----------------------------
TEAMGROUP T-Force Dark Za 3200MHz 16-18-18-38 .... 32GB (16x2)
Amazon, $100... Free Prime Shipping
Several other colors are the same price as well, and Red Vulcan Z with same specs are $93
----------------------------------
----------------------------------