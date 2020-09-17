32gb (4x8gb) - 3600 CL16 vs 4000 CL17/18 - For Gaming

I'm upgrading to 32gb and I currently have 16gb G Skill TridentZ 4000 C19 (4x4gb) and not sure what would be best as I primarily game.I ordered a set of G Skill Ripjaws 4000 C17 but it refused to boot at XMP and I was only able to get 3600 C17 with the limited time I tested (also, windows was only recognizing 3 of 4 sticks so maybe the set had 1 bad DIMM?)3600Mhz Ideas:4000Mhz Ideas:If you have any other recommendations, let me know. Do I want Samsung or Micron Die?Thanks