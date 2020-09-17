32gb (4x8gb) - 3600 CL16 vs 4000 CL17/18 - For Gaming

I'm upgrading to 32gb and I currently have 16gb G Skill TridentZ 4000 C19 (4x4gb) and not sure what would be best as I primarily game.
I ordered a set of G Skill Ripjaws 4000 C17 but it refused to boot at XMP and I was only able to get 3600 C17 with the limited time I tested (also, windows was only recognizing 3 of 4 sticks so maybe the set had 1 bad DIMM?)
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374022?Item=N82E16820374022&Description=32gb ddr4 4000&cm_re=32gb_ddr4 4000-_-20-374-022-_-Product&quicklink=true
3600Mhz Ideas:
https://www.newegg.com/ballistix-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820164150?Item=N82E16820164150&Description=32gb ddr4 3600&cm_re=32gb_ddr4 3600-_-20-164-150-_-Product&quicklink=true
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232584?Item=N82E16820232584&Description=32gb ddr4 3600&cm_re=32gb_ddr4 3600-_-20-232-584-_-Product
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb...r4 3600-_-20-232-863-_-Product&quicklink=true
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb...0&cm_re=32gb_ddr4 3600-_-20-232-862-_-Product
4000Mhz Ideas:
https://www.newegg.com/ballistix-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820164154?Item=N82E16820164154&Description=32gb ddr4 4000&cm_re=32gb_ddr4 4000-_-20-164-154-_-Product&quicklink=true
If you have any other recommendations, let me know. Do I want Samsung or Micron Die?
Thanks
