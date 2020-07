Sontungmtp said: I have 2x16 gb ddr4 4000cl19 and currently run them at 4400cl17. If I change to 2x8gb 4800 or 5000, do I get more fps? Im gaming at 1440p and I dont see any fps increament when oc my ram to 4400 from 4000. Click to expand...

No. In fact, performance may actually decrease due to the way modern memory controllers work. You see, unless you happen to come across very old, very slow 8 GB sticks of DDR4 RAM rated no higher than 2400, virtually all 8 GB sticks are only single-ranked. And benchmarks have proven that only one rank of memory per channel actually performs almost as sluggishly as running a PC with only one stick of RAM (and thus forcing single-channel mode). That is because of a memory controller phenomenon called interleaving. You'd actually need those two 8 GB sticks to be dual-ranked (and practically nobody manufactures 4Gb ICs for dual-ranked 8 GB DIMMs any more).