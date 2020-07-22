32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 Samsung Generic, Runs Around 3000Mhz

Cecil

Don't need 32GB of ram and downgraded my PC to a 3200G, and want to pick up a 16GB kit of 3600Mhz instead. Haven't been active the last few months during covid so not sure on current pricing, but I'm thinking $100 should be fair.

I've ran them in Z390 and B450 with various CPUs and they have run 3000Mhz with each varying timings around 16-16-16 and 1.3-1.35v.

Heatware under Cecil
 
