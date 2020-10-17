32GB - 2 x 16GB DDR4 - 4000MHz+ capable kits with RGB

I am finishing up a build around an Asus Maximus VIII Impact thus limited to 2 DIMMs.



I currently have a placeholder 3600X but will drop in a 5900X or 5950X upon release.



My workflow requires 32GB and I'd like to be ready for the rumored 4000MHz 1:1 prime time!



My head is spinning around Samsung B Die and Micron E Die and trying to verify kits that have such.



Unfortunately I want some RGB too but could budge from that if needed.



Can anyone suggest some kits that are known to do 4000 C16? Budget isn't a huge concern and hopefully can get from NewEgg or Microcenter.