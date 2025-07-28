  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
32 vs 27 4K oled , Worried about pixel density and graphics quality from a enthusiasts perspective.

D

DeadByDawn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2004
Messages
476
Hi Folks,
Im thinking about a OLED for just gaming.
I’ve always been a graphics snob.
I remember back in the day of CRTs , upgrading to a 21” and being floored not realizing I was giving up some pixel density.

I have a 27” 4K ips now. Looking at the top of the line asus 27” oled.
But I also am looking at the 32” version.

I want to get this setup before the new Battlefield 6 (don’t want to debate about how good or bad it will be)

If your critical like me, is the tradeoff of pixel density worth the increased size. I can’t decide!
I’m only about 2-3 feet on my desk from the monitor.

Thanks in advance!!
 
only you can decide if it bothers you...
order both, return the one you dont like.
 
32 4k is still higher density than 1440p 24 inch, almost the same as 1440p 21 inch if those are reference that exist to look at
 
