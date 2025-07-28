32 vs 27 4K oled , Worried about pixel density and graphics quality from a enthusiasts perspective.

DeadByDawn
Hi Folks,
Im thinking about a OLED for just gaming.
I’ve always been a graphics snob.
I remember back in the day of CRTs , upgrading to a 21” and being floored not realizing I was giving up some pixel density.
I have a 27” 4K ips now. Looking at the top of the line asus 27” oled.
But I also am looking at the 32” version.
I want to get this setup before the new Battlefield 6 (don’t want to debate about how good or bad it will be)
If your critical like me, is the tradeoff of pixel density worth the increased size. I can’t decide!
I’m only about 2-3 feet on my desk from the monitor.
Thanks in advance!!
