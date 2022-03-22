32 inch 4k monitor

Lemaitre said: Hi all,



Looking for some help.

I'm looking for a 27-32 inch (ideally 32 inch), 4K, 144Hz/240Hz, 1ms, HDMI 2.1 PC monitor.

I have done a good bit of digging online but wondering which one is the best to go with? (i.e. which one has the least amount of issues)

The information in the image below was taken from the specifications page of each supplier's screen on their webpages.

I realise some of the question marks in the below are obvious, but assigned a question mark to them as they are not clearly noted on webpages.

Would anyone have any suggestions?



Niall

I think I am in a similar boat, looking for a ~32 not 27 which for me would be too small or 40+ which I think would be too large/ require too much head movement if within 3 feet.Unfortunately the monitor market is very disappointing to me. There are 4-5 panels going around which every company MSI, ACER, ASUS etc seem to use and have pretty much the same specs/ issues. You can essentially just pick one of the main manufacturers and assume they have some version of the panel out or in the works.For 32inch, 4k, 144hz, HDR 600, Here are some of the main ones. Apparently it only has 16 dimming zones and they are essentially vertical strips from left to right. Price ~$750-1000 dollars USDGigabyte M32UMSI Optix 321QR-QDAsus PG32UQViewsonic XG320UFor 32inch, 4k, 144hz, HDR 1400, Mini LED, 1152 zones.ASUS PG32UQX - HDMI 2.0 as you noted. Price $2500-3000 USD <- 3k monitor without HDMI 2.1 and ASUS customer serviceViewsonic XG321 UG - Just released, no reviews yet, also HDMI 2.0UpcomingAcer Predator X32 FP, 4k, 144hz, HDR 1000, Mini LED, 576 zones. Price $2000 USD <- Interested to know how this performsSamsung Odyssey Neo G8, 4k, 144hz, HDR 2000?, Mini LED, 1196 zones. Price ~$1500 USD <- 1000R Curve kind of put me offI'm waiting to see how the X32FP does.In terms of the others; part of me says just buy the pg32uqx or xg321, but part of me says 3k is a lot for so much compromise and I might as well just grab one of the HDR600s to hold for a few years until something better comes out.