32 inch 4k monitor

Hi all,
Looking for some help.
I'm looking for a 27-32 inch (ideally 32 inch), 4K, 144Hz/240Hz, 1ms, HDMI 2.1 PC monitor.
I have done a good bit of digging online but wondering which one is the best to go with? (i.e. which one has the least amount of issues)
The information in the image below was taken from the specifications page of each supplier's screen on their webpages.
I realise some of the question marks in the below are obvious, but assigned a question mark to them as they are not clearly noted on webpages.
Would anyone have any suggestions?
Thanks,
Niall
Looking for some help.
I'm looking for a 27-32 inch (ideally 32 inch), 4K, 144Hz/240Hz, 1ms, HDMI 2.1 PC monitor.
I have done a good bit of digging online but wondering which one is the best to go with? (i.e. which one has the least amount of issues)
The information in the image below was taken from the specifications page of each supplier's screen on their webpages.
I realise some of the question marks in the below are obvious, but assigned a question mark to them as they are not clearly noted on webpages.
Would anyone have any suggestions?
Thanks,
Niall