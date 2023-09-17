32" 4K, or 27" 4K - Can't decide

I need a new monitor for work (and occasional movie watching). I don't game at all. I'm coming from a 22" 1080p screen, and I need more real estate. I should mention I'm over 60 and my vision isn't what it used to be.



If I get a 27" 4K, the PPI will be 163, so text (on a good IPS screen anyway) should be super sharp at native resolution. Possible downside is having to increase the Windows scaling up to perhaps 150% ? And 1080p movies may not map properly on a 1440p screen? (not sure).



If I get a 32" 4k, the PPI will be 137, and text will still be fairly sharp. I won't have to increase Windows scaling as much, maybe 125%?



I guess my questions are: Does increasing the Windows scaling affect text sharpness at all? And does it affect exact resolution of movies?