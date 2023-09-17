32" 4K, or 27" 4K - Can't decide

I need a new monitor for work (and occasional movie watching). I don't game at all. I'm coming from a 22" 1080p screen, and I need more real estate. I should mention I'm over 60 and my vision isn't what it used to be.

If I get a 27" 4K, the PPI will be 163, so text (on a good IPS screen anyway) should be super sharp at native resolution. Possible downside is having to increase the Windows scaling up to perhaps 150% ? And 1080p movies may not map properly on a 1440p screen? (not sure).

If I get a 32" 4k, the PPI will be 137, and text will still be fairly sharp. I won't have to increase Windows scaling as much, maybe 125%?

I guess my questions are: Does increasing the Windows scaling affect text sharpness at all? And does it affect exact resolution of movies?
 
Scaling has no effect on movies or most games. Scaling improves text rendering at the expense of desktop space.

For 27-28" I would use 150% scaling and at 32" it's up to you if 125 or 150% works best.
 
