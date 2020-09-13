32" 4K monitor IPS vs VA

Hello,
I want to buy a 32" 4K monitor. This monitor will be mainly use for console gaming (PS4-PS5) and some office work (Excel, Word, Web surfing,etc)
I would like to have your recommandations between
LG 32UN650 (IPS)
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32un650-w-4k-uhd-monitor
LG 32UN500(VA)
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32un500-w-4k-uhd-monitor
The IPS Model is 496$ ans the VA is 346$.
Does the IPS realy worth the extra 150$? The main difference is the IPS vs VA, all the rest is the same except for the stand, but I will use a monitor arm, so it doesn't change anything for me.
Does the VA model is OK for console gaming and office work?
