32" 4K monitor IPS vs VA

Hello,I want to buy a 32" 4K monitor. This monitor will be mainly use for console gaming (PS4-PS5) and some office work (Excel, Word, Web surfing,etc)I would like to have your recommandations betweenLG 32UN650 (IPS)LG 32UN500(VA)The IPS Model is 496$ ans the VA is 346$.Does the IPS realy worth the extra 150$? The main difference is the IPS vs VA, all the rest is the same except for the stand, but I will use a monitor arm, so it doesn't change anything for me.Does the VA model is OK for console gaming and office work?