32" 4K monitor IPS vs VA

Jeronimod

Sep 13, 2020
Hello,

I want to buy a 32" 4K monitor. This monitor will be mainly use for console gaming (PS4-PS5) and some office work (Excel, Word, Web surfing,etc)

I would like to have your recommandations between
LG 32UN650 (IPS)
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32un650-w-4k-uhd-monitor
LG 32UN500(VA)
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-32un500-w-4k-uhd-monitor

The IPS Model is 496$ ans the VA is 346$.
Does the IPS realy worth the extra 150$? The main difference is the IPS vs VA, all the rest is the same except for the stand, but I will use a monitor arm, so it doesn't change anything for me.

Does the VA model is OK for console gaming and office work?
 
LazyGamer

Sep 1, 2020
Console gaming, absolutely; having a 32" 4k VA on the desk right now, I wouldn't recommend it for office work. I'd actually recommend a 27" IPS at 1440p because the text on those is very sharp.
 
