32" 1440p eye strain relief productivity monitor selection?

After 4 or so years waiting for good productivity eye strain relief 43" monitors, no one is making them so I am giving up. However, good reviews for monitors also drys up the last 4-5 years. Many of the good 32" reviewed monitors aren't available and many of local shops are closing their door or not placing monitors on display so it's harder to look for one in person. Can someone point me to good 32" eye strain relief productivity monitors (brand and model)?

What I am looking for in a monitor are (listing from most important feature to least):



1440p or 1080p (because I sit 3 feet away) no 4K

no PWM

Great glare performance, matt screen preferred ( the monitor is going to a bright room near big glass door with afternoon sun)

IPS (VA is also OK but prefer IPS)

no W-LED

no curve screen

RGB sub-pix format

true 8 bit without FRC or better

<$600

SRGB color space

low blue light



Mostly for text and graphics. If there are other feature that I should look for, I am all ears.