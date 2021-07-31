30A PDU and Surge Protector recommendations

I installed a 240v/30a (USA) breaker and cable, and decided on a 20a pdu.



At the time I purchased, I didn't realize it has no surge protection, like most PDUs, so I got an over-voltage relay (not a true surge protector) as a better-than-nothing solution, while I decide what to do.



The cheap solution is an in-line, 240v/20a surge protector. I can find those relatively cheap.



My mind cannot understand why a no-frills 240 volt 15 amp $15 surge protector does not exist in the US market. I assume in the rest of the world, where nearly everything is 220 volt+, people aren't spending a hundred Euros for an entry level PDU, and then purchasing separate surge protection for anothet 50, whenever they need a new surge-protected outlet.



I assume they go to e.g. Le Depot de Hômè, and just buy a surge protector for 15 Euros. The 20 amp PDUs only run at 16 amps in The States anyway.



I know the best solution is to install surge protection in the breaker panel, but I'd need to swap the panel 1st, as I'm out of space.



I'm not going to be using this space for very long, so going 50 amps now is probably overkill. I currently have 26.25 amps worth of hardware, and more than enough 240 volt outlets for that.



What would you guys do?