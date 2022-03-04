3090FE owners I need your help

G

gc86

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
668
This is a weird request, and maybe not allowed but I'll give it a shot.

Long story short, my 3090FE has been behaving weirdly, performance is a tad short and I've been troubleshooting it with NVIDIA for the past week or so. They want to bring the card in for warranty but are asking for a receipt (of course). I bought the card from a scalper for almost double MSRP last year, so I don't have one. Hoping someone can send me a copy of their Best Buy invoice.

Thanks in advance
 
