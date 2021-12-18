3090fe, displayport flickers but never hdmi

Roflcopter_Down

Hi, odd predicament here.
I have an unmodded 3090fe in my gaming rig. When I'm not using it, it's mining. After rebooting, if I mine at all, the Displayport monitor might randomly start flickering, like black screen for 1 second every 20-600 seconds. Very random. Sometimes there is no screen flicker for days. Sometimes frequent enough I have to reboot so it goes away for awhile. I bought another Displayport cable (Cable Matters VESA Certified 8K DisplayPort Cable 1.4) and the problem completely went away for weeks but it has started to return and more frequently. DP is hooked up to a cheap Dell 4k 60hz monitor. HDMI is hooked up to 4k 120hz LG C1, which never has issue. If I hook up HDMI to the Dell monitor, there is no issue. Unfortunately the 3090 FE only has one HDMI port :)
How could mining cause this specific problem? I should replace the pads on this 3090 but I dont know if that would cause this issue. Why would HDMI have no issue?
 
Furious_Styles

Replacing pads will probably do nothing for this problem. So what if you don't mine at all, does the issue still show up?
 
rewted

I've had this issue with a particular monitor, G7 Oddysey, updating firmware helped... might just be firmware on the monitor, could be your cable
 
Roflcopter_Down

All DP outputs.
I will reboot and stop mining for 48 hours to see if it occurs. Eth is chillin so might as well try now.
I'll try to update monitor fw, it is the cheapest 4k monitor from Dell, I paid like $180 in dell bucks lol. It is odd that a new cable no doubt made a difference though.
 
mhenley

Had this issue happen recently on my 1080ti with an older 2k Acer Predator 144hz monitor. After much troubleshooting it ended up being that one DP input on the monitor. You've done the cable, try driver and firmware next, but don't be afraid to buy another monitor. Just buy it from someplace that provides a return policy that you can use to your benefit if that isn't it.
 
