3090fe, displayport flickers but never hdmi

Hi, odd predicament here.I have an unmodded 3090fe in my gaming rig. When I'm not using it, it's mining. After rebooting, if I mine at all, the Displayport monitor might randomly start flickering, like black screen for 1 second every 20-600 seconds. Very random. Sometimes there is no screen flicker for days. Sometimes frequent enough I have to reboot so it goes away for awhile. I bought another Displayport cable (Cable Matters VESA Certified 8K DisplayPort Cable 1.4) and the problem completely went away for weeks but it has started to return and more frequently. DP is hooked up to a cheap Dell 4k 60hz monitor. HDMI is hooked up to 4k 120hz LG C1, which never has issue. If I hook up HDMI to the Dell monitor, there is no issue. Unfortunately the 3090 FE only has one HDMI portHow could mining cause this specific problem? I should replace the pads on this 3090 but I dont know if that would cause this issue. Why would HDMI have no issue?