I jumped. From 3090 FE to Asus TUF 3090 Ti. Gained a thousand points in 3DMark Time Spy. Not a big increase, but she is rock solid stable at 2130MHz (clocks don't jump around like with the 3090) and quiet. I feel more comfortable pushing the memory OC as well. It's a fantastic, power thirsty piece of engineering. My OCD is satisfied. For now.