3090 mining worth is at the moment?

Q

quiktake

Gawd
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
552
I picked up an open box Asus 3090 Tuf for $2050.

Mining quickly gets the memory to 110 degrees celcius so I assume putting new pads in required if I want to continue mining.

I already have a 3070 non-Lhr so I am wondering if it is worth keeping the 3090. Mining seems like it might fall off a cliff this summer with etherium moving to proof of stake.
 
atp1916

atp1916

[H]ard|DCoTM x1
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
4,822
Definitely would go 2-3 3060 Ti versus a single 3090 if you're going to stick around.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top