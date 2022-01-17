3090 mining worth is at the moment?

I picked up an open box Asus 3090 Tuf for $2050.
Mining quickly gets the memory to 110 degrees celcius so I assume putting new pads in required if I want to continue mining.
I already have a 3070 non-Lhr so I am wondering if it is worth keeping the 3090. Mining seems like it might fall off a cliff this summer with etherium moving to proof of stake.
