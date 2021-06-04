3090 kingpin timespy

So i been playing with my 3090 kingpin got memory stable at +1500 and core +158 wondering if theres any tweaks to break 2200+ on the core, really green when it comes to the 3000 series cards any tips welcomed. Below is my best score so far with my 3900x at its daily overclock of 4.4Ghz temps arent much of a issue core stays under 45-46c tops and all memory is under 75c front under 50c i have a mp5works active back plate on it. I think i have a pretty good score and clock but more more more lol.