3090 is triple slot! (pic)

GameLifter

Like I mentioned in the other thread, it most likely won't fit in my case. However, if the performance is ridiculous I may have to try and make it work! :LOL:
 
KazeoHin

The COOLER is long, but the PCB looks shorter.

Great for water cooling
 
bizzmeister

WTF? That looks fucking gigantic!

I need it to fit in my NZXT H210i :( :( :(


Is the pic legit though?
 
