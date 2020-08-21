Menu
3090 is triple slot! (pic)
Thread starter
Laffles
Start date
47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
#1
L
Laffles
Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2011
Messages
858
RIP itx builds
37 minutes ago
#2
GameLifter
Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2014
Messages
456
Like I mentioned in the other thread, it most likely won't fit in my case. However, if the performance is ridiculous I may have to try and make it work!
35 minutes ago
#3
KazeoHin
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
8,099
The COOLER is long, but the PCB looks shorter.
Great for water cooling
35 minutes ago
#4
bizzmeister
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,898
WTF? That looks fucking gigantic!
I need it to fit in my NZXT H210i
Is the pic legit though?
