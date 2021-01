I just got two 3090 FEs and one of them ramps up the fans to 95-99% under any load while the other one ramps up normally and then hangs out around 60-70%. Temps for both cards are fine, around 60C. I can manually override the fan speeds with MSI afterburner but do I need to return the card that jumps to 99% fan all the time or is there something else to try first?