3090 extra 8pin power help (ghetto rig)

B

BinarySynapse

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,985
You need three +12v wires to feed a PCIe 8pin. The two molex to PCIe 6-pin only provides power from two.
 
Emission

Emission

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 6, 2005
Messages
4,412
BinarySynapse said:
You need three +12v wires to feed a PCIe 8pin. The two molex to PCIe 6-pin only provides power from two.
Click to expand...
This, plus you would want all 3 of those wires coming straight from the PSU, when in this case they're likely going to originate from a single wire, and PCI-E power wires are usually thicker than what you'd find going to a molex connector, to cope with the extra current that the device would be pulling down. Highly do not recommend.

Just get the appropriate cable.
 
O

OpenLooper

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2020
Messages
31
Emission said:
This, plus you would want all 3 of those wires coming straight from the PSU, when in this case they're likely going to originate from a single wire, and PCI-E power wires are usually thicker than what you'd find going to a molex connector, to cope with the extra current that the device would be pulling down. Highly do not recommend.

Just get the appropriate cable.
Click to expand...
thanks guys, i figured this was too ez to be acceptable lol. Just ordered a proper modular cable now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top