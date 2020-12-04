3090 extra 8pin power help (ghetto rig)

OpenLooper
So im that guy who gets a 3090 and forgot about getting an extra 8pin for my modular psu (850w corsair).
Could this ghetto rig work?
Step 1- Two molex to 6pin:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...in-to-6-pin-pci-express-extension-power-cable
Step 2- 6pin to 8 pin converter
https://www.microcenter.com/product...-pin-pcie-adapter-power-cable---black--yellow
What you think?
Thank you
