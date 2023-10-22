3090 and 3090 Ti power spikes?

My memory is crap, sorry..... I might have asked a similar question or discussed this already - in fact, I will say, probably.



I'm reading about power spikes with the Ampere 3090 series - so both 3090 and 3090 Ti (Ti, especially?) - and I have a Corsair RM850x psu - so, it's a good Gold rated one - but, I dunno if the 850W is enough. If either of this series should have a 1000W psu - on the safe side - then, my investment in a gpu goes up another $200 or more - which is going into 7900 XT and 4070 Ti territory (used).



I am looking at used cards too - which are 'good' deals if nothing is wrong with the card. MSI 3090 Ti Trio and ASUS 3090 Tuf. Same price more or less.



I want it for gaming, Compute/Blender and Video Editing/DR - gaming is 2nd priority. I don't see the 4080 being discounted enough and even the used ones are $1300 - that's still $500 more. I was gonna wait until Black Friday and see if there's any deals but I doubt it will go down very much. The 4080 Super is supposedly coming out but I don't think the prices of the other cards will go down much.



If I went for a used 3090 / 3090 Ti - is the power spike issue/possibility - requiring me to upgrade my psu? :-/ I know I can undervolt and I was going to pursue that - but, in Linux, that's a pita and I would like to dual boot at some point. I guess I'd use Windows for a while and undervolt. I'd have to?