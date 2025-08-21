  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

3080 to 5070ti power cable

A

antok86

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Feb 26, 2006
Messages
8,604
Need some clarification on getting a 5070ti and its power cables. My 3080 is using two pci-e cables. The Msi 5070ti I’m looking at has an adapter. Are these for 3 pci-e cables?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_7089.png
    IMG_7089.png
    326.3 KB · Views: 0
antok86 said:
Need some clarification on getting a 5070ti and its power cables. My 3080 is using two pci-e cables. The Msi 5070ti I’m looking at has an adapter. Are these for 3 pci-e cables?
Click to expand...
Yup, you’d need 3 pie cables since the tdp on that 5070ti is probably rated above 300w, while pcie on older PSUs are only rated at 150w max per rail.

More a cover your ass situation vs actual danger, but if you have the third psu cable you might as well use it.
 
DooKey said:
Look at his sig line.
Click to expand...
Weird, not showing up on mobile but if the OP is talking about a Corsair PSU then yeah contact their customer service. I’ve had to do so on 3 different occasions and they’ve been very helpful.

Otherwise if the OP has the extra pcie cable that came with the PSU why not just use the adapter?
 
DooKey said:
Contact Corsair and verify this Corsair cable will work with your PSU.
View attachment 749155

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-...5-0-12vhpwr-type-4-psu-power-cable-cp-8920284
Click to expand...
If this is the power supply then it can, it is type 4, then that cable can be bought.
https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/p/psu...r-power-supply-eu-cp-9020285-eu#tab-techspecs
Interesting how nvidia has complicated everything with those cables, as if they are forcing you to buy a new psu.
Now it might be a stretch if the card comes with a 3x8pin adapter. Which gpu from MSI is that exactly?

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/s/psu-cable-compatibility
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top