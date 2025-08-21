3080 to 5070ti power cable

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Yup, you’d need 3 pie cables since the tdp on that 5070ti is probably rated above 300w, while pcie on older PSUs are only rated at 150w max per rail.Need some clarification on getting a 5070ti and its power cables. My 3080 is using two pci-e cables. The Msi 5070ti I’m looking at has an adapter. Are these for 3 pci-e cables?
Contact Corsair and verify this Corsair cable will work with your PSU.Need some clarification on getting a 5070ti and its power cables. My 3080 is using two pci-e cables. The Msi 5070ti I’m looking at has an adapter. Are these for 3 pci-e cables?
Does the OP have a Corsair psu? If not then these cables won’t work.Contact Corsair and verify this Corsair cable will work with your PSU.
Look at his sig line.Does the OP have a Corsair psu? If not then these cables won’t work.
Weird, not showing up on mobile but if the OP is talking about a Corsair PSU then yeah contact their customer service. I’ve had to do so on 3 different occasions and they’ve been very helpful.Look at his sig line.
