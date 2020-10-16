3080 'tied to release with Big Navi'?? Seems I'm not the only one suspicious

DarkSideA8
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 334
A few weeks ago, in a fit of bitter pique I speculated whether Nvidia was 'gaming' the market just to troll or gain a step on AMD.
https://hardforum.com/threads/anyon...ight-be-tied-to-the-big-navi-release.2001862/ (locked, for some reason)
Most respondents understood this was just a frustration post, and responses generally quibbled with the premise saying that it would be an insane business choice, or that much more mundane causes like fab yields or supply chain disruption was the likely cause.
It seems, however, that my bitterness may have been prescient.
In the video below, MooresLawIsDead reveals that Nvidia held 'key components' (VRAM) back from the AIBs, and that the low introductory price of Ampere was unsustainable due to tiny margins. In other words - creating incredible demand for the low price, but using market forces to get people willing to pay hundreds more b/c of false scarcity.
BTW - he suggested 300,000 3080s are (apparently) shipping late Oct/early Nov.
Guess what else ships then?
