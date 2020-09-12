3080 Review Date and 3070 Release Date

Hey everyone - two updates for you today.





First, GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews (and all related technologies and games) will be on September 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.





Get ready for benchmarks!





Second, we’re excited to announce that the GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time. Click to expand...

A staff member at the Nvidia forums has just released information regarding the dates that the 3080 review will be available as well as the release date for the 3070.The 3070 is reported to be faster than the current 2080Ti and starts at $499 USD.This should be an exiting time for gamer's and enthusiasts.