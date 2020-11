Yeah the higher latency will largely cancel out the higher frequency in most games.

3000\15=200

3600\18=200

So final latency will be much the same which is what benefits games most and you will just gain a little bandwidth.

You should be able to get a larger gain by tweaking the sub timings on your current RAM than upgrading to a low latency kit like that.



You would need something like two of these kits to make a decent difference and while your CPU\MB may not handle 4400 it should tighten up nicely if you take the time to tweak it.

PVS416G440C9K​

Before you go spending any money see how it runs with the new GPU first as you may find you are getting plenty of FPS and not playing any really CPU heavy games like Fallout 76 or ARMA III that will drop under 60FPS due to a CPU bottlneck on there old engines.