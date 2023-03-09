3080 HDMI signal dropping out sporadically

T

Talon Blackrazor

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 8, 2002
Messages
3,579
So today my video signal started dropping in an out while playing MW2 and eventually went out altogether.

Everything was still running in the background on the PC, I could hear myself moving around, etc, but couldn't see anything.

Now it's doing it in occasionally while browsing.

I reseated the card and checked the cooling fans and redid all of the connections, and updated the drivers, but it's still acting the same way.

Card is a EVGA 3080 XC3 and has otherwise been running fine in this system since 2021.

Any ideas?
 
A

arestavo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2013
Messages
1,840
Free and easy - use DDU in safe mode to uninstall your GPU driver (with the internet unplugged to keep windows from installing an old driver), reboot and install a previously working driver that you'd already downloaded (then plug your internet back in). This will help rule out your GPU driver being the issue.

https://www.wagnardsoft.com/content/DDU-Guide-Tutorial

https://www.nvidia.com/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-us

If it still happens after a clean driver install, your hardware may be faulty. Testing a different monitor will rule out or confirm that the monitor is at fault, or testing your GPU in a different computer to see if the problem follows it will show if the GPU is the problem (friend, family, PC repair shop).
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
10,250
Did you upgrade to the a recent driver. I had the same thing happen to me recently. It start infrequently losing signal and need a reboot to get back the display. It effected all ports. Eventually as soon as windows started loading my display lost the image. I could hear everything loading just fine tho I had to nuke the windows and restart cause I couldn't get into windows. Since reinstalling windows everything has been fine again. This was on a EVGA 3080ti ftw3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top