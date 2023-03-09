3080 HDMI signal dropping out sporadically

Talon Blackrazor
So today my video signal started dropping in an out while playing MW2 and eventually went out altogether.
Everything was still running in the background on the PC, I could hear myself moving around, etc, but couldn't see anything.
Now it's doing it in occasionally while browsing.
I reseated the card and checked the cooling fans and redid all of the connections, and updated the drivers, but it's still acting the same way.
Card is a EVGA 3080 XC3 and has otherwise been running fine in this system since 2021.
Any ideas?
