3080 HDMI signal dropping out sporadically

Free and easy - use DDU in safe mode to uninstall your GPU driver (with the internet unplugged to keep windows from installing an old driver), reboot and install a previously working driver that you'd already downloaded (then plug your internet back in). This will help rule out your GPU driver being the issue.If it still happens after a clean driver install, your hardware may be faulty. Testing a different monitor will rule out or confirm that the monitor is at fault, or testing your GPU in a different computer to see if the problem follows it will show if the GPU is the problem (friend, family, PC repair shop).