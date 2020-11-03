3080 ftw3 new card - install new driver clean mode, black screen crashes pc, spike in cpu temps

markm75

I just received the new 3080 ftw3, i am assuming since it just came its one of the newer ones without the cap issues? Unsure how to tell.

At any rate, i had 456.55 already installed from the 1080ti hybrid. Ran some quick tests to verify the new card worked (noisy at 70c but fps increase was great).

I decided to install 457.09 and as a custom and clean install.
Each time i try the pc crashes, black screen bios warning. I also tried default bios clock settings no change.

Im running an 850 watt seasonic focus psu the MSI Unify z490 Meg motherboard and 10900k cpu.

Anyone else ran into this?
 
arestavo

There never was a cap issue, it was drivers. There was a German dude who resoldered an all SPCAP board to all MLCC and the only difference was around 30MHz more OC potential.

So, this card worked with 456.55? Try them again, or try the 456.71 (or hotfix 456.98 based on them).

Edit: running DDU in safe mode to uninstall the drivers cleanly, and then before rebooting unplug your PC from the internet to install the drivers of your choice is also good practice (unplugging prevents Microshaft from installing old drivers before you can install the drivers you want).
 
markm75

arestavo said:
There never was a cap issue, it was drivers. There was a German dude who resoldered an all SPCAP board to all MLCC and the only difference was around 30MHz more OC potential.

So, this card worked with 456.55? Try them again, or try the 456.71 (or hotfix 456.98 based on them).

Edit: running DDU in safe mode to uninstall the drivers cleanly, and then before rebooting unplug your PC from the internet to install the drivers of your choice is also good practice (unplugging prevents Microshaft from installing old drivers before you can install the drivers you want).
Thanks, that was the ticket though i didnt end up using ddu this time:


What i did do was booted to safe mode, uninstalled the nvidia driver from apps and features.
Then rebooted back into safe mode, ran the latest installer and no black out / crash this time.

The odd thing is, since i changed to the 3080 from 1080 hybrid, now my cpu is overheating compared to before, about 10c higher, cant figure out why, perhaps the hybrids fan as an exhaust on the rear did a lot more than the 120 fan i put in place of it (exhaust as well).
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

Well you said your fps went up so I assume your cpu needs work harder to keep it fed hence higher temps?
 
markm75

Denpepe said:
Well you said your fps went up so I assume your cpu needs work harder to keep it fed hence higher temps?
Well the fps went up 13 in msfs2020.

But the cpu temp during say cinebench or other avx stress tests now are up 10 to 12c. I guess it could indeed be related to the faster gpu
 
Falkentyne

markm75 said:
Well the fps went up 13 in msfs2020.

But the cpu temp during say cinebench or other avx stress tests now are up 10 to 12c. I guess it could indeed be related to the faster gpu
It's because of the video card dumping hot air into your case.
The CPU is running the same as before. It's not pulling any more watts in Cinebench.
What's more obvious to most people are the RAM temps (assuming you have RAM With temp sensors, like Gskill). The 3090 and 3080 FE cards (especially the 3090) is literally positioned right next to the RAM slots and the fan blows hot air right over them (the other fan exhausts part of the air).
 
arestavo

So, your 1080 hybrid exhausts just about all the hot air out of the case. Your 3080 does not, as it's not a blower style card.

You'll need to add case fans, or fine tune your case airflow to better exhaust all of the heat being dumped into your case. Personally, I'm a fan of positive pressure - all fans as intake except the fans on the top of the case.

An easy check is to remove the side of your case. If temps improve, that's the cause.

Edit: someone beat me to it by moments. But I'm glad you got the bigger problem solved.
 
markm75

Falkentyne said:
It's because of the video card dumping hot air into your case.
The CPU is running the same as before. It's not pulling any more watts in Cinebench.
What's more obvious to most people are the RAM temps (assuming you have RAM With temp sensors, like Gskill). The 3090 and 3080 FE cards (especially the 3090) is literally positioned right next to the RAM slots and the fan blows hot air right over them (the other fan exhausts part of the air).
Well, using hwinfo, ram temps dont exceed 48.5C. I took the side panel off, on my 5ghz test (max load 1.308), i still reach 91.5C with cinebench, it was 92C with the case side on. At this load level before the temps were still at least 10C lower with the old card.

I have the thermaltake v51 case.
The x73 kraken blows up through the radiator out the top. I have two 120mm fans pulling air in on the front and one 120mm fan pushing air out the back (replacing the 1080ti hybrid exhaust)

Putting my hand above the 3080, there really isnt much heat coming off during a cinebench, i even tried maneuvering the 120mm at various angles near the ram but it made little difference.

I guess the sure fire way to tell would be to put the 1080ti back in and retest.
 
markm75

So i put back the 1080, the issue persists, actually seemed a tad worse. I dont know how changing the video card could have done this, unless something became loosened with the x73 or the 10900k delid under, either way its way higher than it should be.

I have some mx4 on hand, i may take the cooler off and apply the mx4 (remove the arctic silver 5). I assume the pea method would work?
 
arestavo

You very well might have bumped it, or there might be air in the pump. Try turning the case on it's side for a few minutes while it's running, then setting it back up. This will help air pockets move away from the pump, and hopefully fix the CPU heat problem.

If not, a repaste and remount might be in order.
 
