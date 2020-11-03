3080 ftw3 new card - install new driver clean mode, black screen crashes pc, spike in cpu temps

I just received the new 3080 ftw3, i am assuming since it just came its one of the newer ones without the cap issues? Unsure how to tell.
At any rate, i had 456.55 already installed from the 1080ti hybrid. Ran some quick tests to verify the new card worked (noisy at 70c but fps increase was great).
I decided to install 457.09 and as a custom and clean install.
Each time i try the pc crashes, black screen bios warning. I also tried default bios clock settings no change.
Im running an 850 watt seasonic focus psu the MSI Unify z490 Meg motherboard and 10900k cpu.
Anyone else ran into this?
