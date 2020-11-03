3080 ftw3 new card - install new driver clean mode, black screen crashes pc, spike in cpu temps

Falkentyne said: It's because of the video card dumping hot air into your case.

The CPU is running the same as before. It's not pulling any more watts in Cinebench.

What's more obvious to most people are the RAM temps (assuming you have RAM With temp sensors, like Gskill). The 3090 and 3080 FE cards (especially the 3090) is literally positioned right next to the RAM slots and the fan blows hot air right over them (the other fan exhausts part of the air). Click to expand...

Well, using hwinfo, ram temps dont exceed 48.5C. I took the side panel off, on my 5ghz test (max load 1.308), i still reach 91.5C with cinebench, it was 92C with the case side on. At this load level before the temps were still at least 10C lower with the old card.I have the thermaltake v51 case.The x73 kraken blows up through the radiator out the top. I have two 120mm fans pulling air in on the front and one 120mm fan pushing air out the back (replacing the 1080ti hybrid exhaust)Putting my hand above the 3080, there really isnt much heat coming off during a cinebench, i even tried maneuvering the 120mm at various angles near the ram but it made little difference.I guess the sure fire way to tell would be to put the 1080ti back in and retest.