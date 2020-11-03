3080 ftw3 new card - install new driver clean mode, black screen crashes pc and bios

I just received the new 3080 ftw3, i am assuming since it just came its one of the newer ones without the cap issues? Unsure how to tell.

At any rate, i had 456.55 already installed from the 1080ti hybrid. Ran some quick tests to verify the new card worked (noisy at 70c but fps increase was great).

I decided to install 457.09 and as a custom and clean install.
Each time i try the pc crashes, black screen bios warning. I also tried default bios clock settings no change.

Im running an 850 watt seasonic focus psu the MSI Unify z490 Meg motherboard and 10900k cpu.

Anyone else ran into this?
 
There never was a cap issue, it was drivers. There was a German dude who resoldered an all SPCAP board to all MLCC and the only difference was around 30MHz more OC potential.

So, this card worked with 456.55? Try them again, or try the 456.71 (or hotfix 456.98 based on them).

Edit: running DDU in safe mode to uninstall the drivers cleanly, and then before rebooting unplug your PC from the internet to install the drivers of your choice is also good practice (unplugging prevents Microshaft from installing old drivers before you can install the drivers you want).
 
arestavo said:
There never was a cap issue, it was drivers. There was a German dude who resoldered an all SPCAP board to all MLCC and the only difference was around 30MHz more OC potential.

So, this card worked with 456.55? Try them again, or try the 456.71 (or hotfix 456.98 based on them).

Edit: running DDU in safe mode to uninstall the drivers cleanly, and then before rebooting unplug your PC from the internet to install the drivers of your choice is also good practice (unplugging prevents Microshaft from installing old drivers before you can install the drivers you want).
Thanks, that was the ticket though i didnt end up using ddu this time:


What i did do was booted to safe mode, uninstalled the nvidia driver from apps and features.
Then rebooted back into safe mode, ran the latest installer and no black out / crash this time.

The odd thing is, since i changed to the 3080 from 1080 hybrid, now my cpu is overheating compared to before, about 10c higher, cant figure out why, perhaps the hybrids fan as an exhaust on the rear did a lot more than the 120 fan i put in place of it (exhaust as well).
 
