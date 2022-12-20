3080 Complete System *San Diego *LA or *OC Pickup

Just got a 4090 and looking to build a complete PC with it. Selling my current system:



$1200, greatly prefer local pick up in North County San Diego (can also boot system while here)



Phanteks P600S case

Seasonic Focus 750W P/S

ASUS B550 Motherboard

AMD 5600x CPU

Noctua 15S cooler

ASUS TUF 3080 (regular not TI)

32GB Ram

1TB SSD

Upgraded cables

Windows 10 or 11 (not-activated keeping license for new PC)