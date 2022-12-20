3080 Complete System *San Diego *LA or *OC Pickup

Just got a 4090 and looking to build a complete PC with it. Selling my current system:
$1200, greatly prefer local pick up in North County San Diego (can also boot system while here)
Phanteks P600S case
Seasonic Focus 750W P/S
ASUS B550 Motherboard
AMD 5600x CPU
Noctua 15S cooler
ASUS TUF 3080 (regular not TI)
32GB Ram
1TB SSD
Upgraded cables
Windows 10 or 11 (not-activated keeping license for new PC)
$1200, greatly prefer local pick up in North County San Diego (can also boot system while here)
Phanteks P600S case
Seasonic Focus 750W P/S
ASUS B550 Motherboard
AMD 5600x CPU
Noctua 15S cooler
ASUS TUF 3080 (regular not TI)
32GB Ram
1TB SSD
Upgraded cables
Windows 10 or 11 (not-activated keeping license for new PC)