3080 and MS Flight Sim 2020 - processor? AMD vs Intel

My Google fu is failing me. Several weeks ago I ran into an article where someone said that in the next article they were going to figure out why AMD processors weren't running MSFS as well as Intel.



Problem is I can't find the original article on this, and certainly not the one I'm looking for.



Anyone got a good article explaining what's happening?



I'm trying to recommend a processor to a friend building a new system - and we'd pretty much settled on Ryzen 9 until the article.