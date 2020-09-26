3080 and MS Flight Sim 2020 - processor? AMD vs Intel

DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
My Google fu is failing me. Several weeks ago I ran into an article where someone said that in the next article they were going to figure out why AMD processors weren't running MSFS as well as Intel.

Problem is I can't find the original article on this, and certainly not the one I'm looking for.

Anyone got a good article explaining what's happening?

I'm trying to recommend a processor to a friend building a new system - and we'd pretty much settled on Ryzen 9 until the article.
 
