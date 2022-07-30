3070ti suddenly will not come off idle in games?

So I thought it was my one old game that has always been a struggle with newer GPUs, but now I've tried several others today and I've found my 3070ti is absolutely STUCK at around 345mhz in games. Interestingly, graphing the GPU clocks as soon as you close the game and go back to the desktop it shoots right up to 1860mhz like you would have expected under the 3D workload.I have just gotten done DDU-ing and doing a clean install of the latest drivers with no geforce experience. This is a big, big problem because 345mhz with a 4k monitor isn't even a slideshow, its like a powerpoint with an old professor lecturing for 10 minutes on each frame. I literally cannot play a game right now.Here is a graph, the blue arrow shows where I turned off the game (in this case it was GW2).Just a note: I can use the EVGA clock lock function and the games perform normally, so the card can boost just fine. The problem is the whole computer is acting like ain't shit going on when I launch a game.