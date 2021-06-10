3070 ti Bestbuy: best time to check online

My understanding is that the FE 3070 ti at Bestbuy will be online only. Anyone know the best time of day to check bestbuy.com for supply drops? I am running the octoshop Chrome extension to improve the chances of getting one.
I believe there should be Telegram chat rooms mentioning whenever a new online drop occurs.
Be warned, back in October/November before the mining craze boomed I still couldn't get a card this way. Usually within a minute or so they would be out of stock. I'd be halfway through the checkout process when it fails. Also the whole process would be very slow due to the servers getting hammered.